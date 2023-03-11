Indian PM Modi to travel to US in June for a bilateral visit: Sources

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might embark on a state visit to the United States in the third week of June. To decide on the visit's dates, both parties have been involved in diplomatic negotiations.

According to sources, Modi may visit New York on 21 June, International Yoga Day, before travelling to the capital with Biden. Although neither side has publicly acknowledged the same.

“June 21 to 25 is a possible window both sides are looking at. There will be an announcement at the appropriate time,” said a source.

US President Joe Biden's team had reportedly extended an invitation to Modi for a bilateral summit later this year. India's prime minister Modi met Biden last on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where both the leaders discussed global and regional developments.

At the time, Biden said that he looks forward to continuing to support the G20’s work under India’s Presidency. The visit will be crucial against the backdrop of Ukraine war. India's recent G20 meetings have been overshadowed by the West with no consensus over the ongoing conflict in Europe.

US and India have a strategic alliance. The leaders in their last in-person meeting in Indonesia took into account areas like crucial and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

“They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc,” the MEA had said in a statement.

In the wake of the Ukraine conflict the leaders also discussed “topical global and regional developments” in the meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. Modi and Biden underlined the close collaboration between the US and India in groupings like Quad and I2U2.

India, Israel, the US, and the United Arab Emirates are the members of the I2U2, whilst the Quad is made up of India, the US, Australia, Japan, and the Quad.

Then US President Barack Obama extended the first invitation to Modi to the White House after the Indian PM was elected as the prime minister in 2014.

Biden is also anticipated to meet with Modi during a mid-year gathering of the Quad nations, which is hosted by Australia and also includes Japan. In September, the G20 summit being hosted by India is also scheduled to be attended by the US president. PM Modi will be making his second state visit to the US under Joe Biden's administration.

In September 2021, the prime minister Modi travelled to Washington in a high level state visit.

