1993 Mumbai blasts: 30 years on, scar of terror on Indian megacity still cuts deep

Tomorrow marks the 30th anniversary of the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Bombay (the city's official name before 1995), which ripped apart India's financial hub and resulted in hundreds of fatalities at the hands of the dreaded terror attacks.

As India looks back at that terrible day in March, some wounds still sit unhealed. But Mumbaikars (the local people of Mumbai) have fronted the fear with braveness. There were a total of 12 terrorist bombs on 12 March 1993 that occurred in the city in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

It took the lives of 257 people and injured thousands of others.

It all started with an explosives-packed automobile which blew off in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building at around 1:30 in the afternoon on 12 March. The explosions shocked the city's most crowded places and lasted for a little over two hours, from 1:30 pm to 3:40 pm.

There was panic and confusion everywhere. The injured rushed to the hospitals which were overcrowded in the aftermath of dozens of blasts that fateful day, which later came to be known as “Black Friday.” Many continue to battle the horror of that haunting day.

Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most sought criminals was the mastermind behind in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He is the founder of the criminal syndicate D-Company in Bombay in the 1970s. Famous actors have played the notorious gangster in several films and television shows that were inspired by him. Many Indian films detail the incidents and the following police inquiry.

Also Read | To drill or not to drill: Biden to make decision on Alaska oil project

But Dawood Ibrahim and another gangster Tiger Memon, the 1993 explosion's masterminds were able to elude police enforcement. Tiger Memon's real name is Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon but he is popularly known by his nickname.

Yakub Memon, the brother of Tiger Memon, was imprisoned in 1994. He was found guilty of conspiring, organising and funding training, and buying cars used for bombings. He received a death sentence in July 2007. After a gruelling 14 years of agony, the Supreme Court of India, in 2013, passed the final judgement on the case and upheld an earlier death sentence for Yakub Memon.

Yakub Memon was hanged at Nagpur Prison on July 30, 2015, at 6:35 am IST.

But sadly, Yakub's brother Tiger Memon who is the prime suspect in the 1993 Bombay blasts and is believed to have conspired with Dawood Ibrahim continues to remain at large till this date.

The investigations into the explosion also purportedly exposed the D-Company’s nexus with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A total of 193 of the accused were detained by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and the Special Task Force, which was led by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A total of 140 people were put on trial; however, 17 of them passed away during the course of the trial. 100 of the 123 suspects who were left to face a trial were found guilty, while 23 were acquitted.

After the attacks, several of the conspirators who managed to escape India were apprehended and sent back.

Gangster Abu Salem was one of them who was extradited to India from Portugal. In 2017, the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court convicted six men, including Salem, for the blasts.

He is currently serving multiple life sentences in separate cases.

The death penalty was imposed on twelve of them. One more passed away from sickness, and the Supreme Court reduced ten more death sentences to life in prison.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE