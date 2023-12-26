LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Indian PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince discuss West Asia situation in bilateral talks

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
main img

Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a file photo Photograph:(PTI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed West Asia's situation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman following drone attacks on Indian merchant ships. The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, demanding Israel cease its Gaza offensive.

Three days following an unmanned drone assault on a merchant vessel near Veraval and another Indian merchant ship facing an attack in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. During the discussion, he conveyed his apprehensions about the situation in West Asia.

"I held a good conversation with my brother Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. We agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region," said PM Modi.

trending now

Recent drone incidents

Just three days ago, an unmanned drone targeted the MV Chem Pluto, a merchant ship off the coast of Veraval.

This ship, carrying 21 Indian sailors and transporting oil from Saudi Arabia to Mangalore reported no casualties, but sustained damage.

Subsequently, another Indian vessel, the MV Sai Baba, faced an attack in the Red Sea a day later.

×

The Houthi rebels, who control a significant portion of Yemen, have claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Their actions are linked to a demand for Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza. The geopolitical ramifications extend beyond the Middle East, impacting global trade routes.

The narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa, a crucial passage for approximately 40 per cent of international trade, now faces disruptions due to these attacks.

The affected route leads to the Red Sea, Israel's southern ports, and the Suez Canal, causing a pause in the operations of numerous merchant ships.

Also watch | India: Indian Navy to commission INS Imphal in Mumbai; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to be present

The heightened threat has led to a surge in shipping insurance costs, skyrocketing by tens of thousands of dollars per day.

Additionally, the instability has contributed to an increase in oil prices, highlighting the broader economic consequences of these targeted maritime incidents.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Upcoming Ram temple event turns into a political issue between BJP, oppn

India: Groom’s side calls off wedding because bride’s family didn’t add mutton bone marrow to menu

India: Email bomb threat sent to RBI, HDFC, ICICI banks in Mumbai, demands FM’s resignation

Topics