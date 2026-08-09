A 32-year-old man identified as Abdul Ghafoori, has been arrested seven months after a 30-year-old Indian-origin womanHimanshi Khurana was found deadin a house in Toronto, police said on Saturday (Aug 8). The police added that the man has been charged with first degree murder after he was arrested on August 7, from a Toronto airport. Canadian law enforcement had issued a countrywide warrant for Ghafoori’s arrest after the murder was reported in December last year.

What's the case?

On December 19, Toronto Police officers responded to a call to locate a missing person. A day later, at around 6.30 am, “officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence." It added that the death was classified as a homicide. As a result, the service’s Homicide Unit assumed charge of the investigation. The suspect and the victim “were in an intimate partner relationship," CP24 reported, citing Toronto Police. The cops found her identity only two days later, following which they zeroed in on Ghafoori as a prime accused. Later it was also found that she was Indian national, the Consulate General in Toronto confirmed. In a statement on X, the Consulate said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto.” Extending its “deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief”, the Consulate had added it had “been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities.”