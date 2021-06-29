Indian Navy takes part in military exercise with South Korean ship in East China Sea

Indian Navy's INS Kiltan conducted a military drill with a South Korean vessel in the East China Sea, reports said.

INS Kiltan, an ingeniously built ship deployed in the far east took part in the exercise with South Korea's Daegu-class frigate ROKS Gyeongnam.

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy informed the exercise took place on June 28 which was conducted with an aim to enhance interoperability and facilitating the exchange of best practices between the two navies.

The latest manoeuvre comes amid tension between Japan and China in the East China Sea due to increased maritime activity of the Chinese navy in the area.

Last week, Japan had said two Chinese coast guard ships had entered the Japanese administered island of Senkaku islands in the East China Sea.

The Okinawa Prefecture islands are claimed by China which calls it Diaoyu. Chinese ships have reportedly entered the Japanese waters several times in April and May leading to tensions between the two countries.

Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi had said the move by the Chinese coast guard ships was "unacceptable" while asserting that the country will take all measures for "monitoring and intelligence gathering".

Japan claims the Senkaku islands belong to it, however, China has staked its claim on it for the past several years leading to increased tensions between the two countries.