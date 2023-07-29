Indian Navy puts an end to colonial legacy as baton-carrying discontinued

Indian Navy has decided to discontinue the tradition of carrying batons by all its personnel, effective immediately in a significant move aligned with the government's initiative to discard colonial symbols.

The decision was communicated through an official statement by the Navy, which highlighted the evolving nature of the force and the need to let go of colonial vestiges. The Navy said that the practice of wielding a baton as a "symbol of authority" is seen as a relic of the colonial past and no longer relevant.

“With the passage of time, carrying of batons by naval personnel has become a norm. The symbolism of authority or power pot heated through the holding of a baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transtormed navy of Amrit Kaal.”

Ceremonial baton placement

As per the changes, the carrying of batons by all personnel, including those from the provost, will cease immediately.

“Carrying of batons by all personnel including those from the provost be discontinued with immediate effect,” a letter by Indian Navy reportedly read.

“A ceremonial baton may be placed appropriately in the office of the head of the organisation of every unit. A ceremonial handing over of the baton may be undertaken within the office, as a part of Change of Command only,” the letter added.

New insignia

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new ensign or 'Nishaan' of the Indian Navy, which was designed to remove any remnants of the colonial past and proudly represent the country's maritime heritage.

The new ensign of the Indian Navy draws inspiration from the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a revered figure in Indian history known for his naval prowess.

The Indian Army is also reassessing its British-era traditions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the removal of colonial customs in the armed forces during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in March 2021 at Kevadia, Gujarat. He urged the three services to abandon outdated systems and practices.

In his Independence Day speech the previous year, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the "panch pran" or five pledges for India to become a developed country by its 100th year of independence. One of these resolutions was to eliminate all remnants of colonial slavery from mindset and habits.