Indian Navy plans to deploy indigenous 'firefighting bots' on its largest warships

The Indian Navy will soon deploy indigenous firefighting bots on its largest warships including the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, India-based news agency ANI reported. The move is a major boost for the "Make in India" in defence.

While speaking to the news agency, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade talked about all the initiatives taken in the maritime force under the "Make in India" project, which is promoted by the Indian government.

On the sidelines of Aero India 2023, Ghormade said: "I was confident that the Navy would be able to fulfil a promise made to the Prime Minister on indigenous projects."

"Two contracts have already materialised including a fire fighting bot which has been used in INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers," he added.

While mentioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to develop more made-in-India technologies, he said that the Indian Navy is focusing on getting 'Made in India' game-changing tech which will help in achieving the goal of a combat-ready navy.

He stated that the Indian Navy was also working on inducting game-changing technologies like the blue-green laser which can help the force detect underwater vessels and objects.

He also said the IDex programme to promote indigenous defence technologies has been a great success for the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies)

