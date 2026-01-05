/Indian Navy has been busy: The year gone by and what’s next

The Indian Navy's activities in 2025 showcased a blend of high-profile power projection and quieter, essential duties that underpin regional stability and India's growing maritime role. While Operation Sindoor and carrier-led deployments captured global attention, the Navy's broader contributions included combating maritime crime, delivering humanitarian aid, strengthening international partnerships through exercises, and advancing self-reliance in shipbuilding.

One notable operation came on 31 March 2025, when the frigate INS Tarkash, assisted by a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, intercepted a suspicious dhow in the Western Indian Ocean. The boarding team seized approximately 2,500 kg of narcotics, including hashish and heroin, highlighting the Navy's ongoing commitment to disrupting illicit trafficking and securing vital sea lanes.

Constabulary tasks formed a steady rhythm throughout the year. Under Operation Sankalp, the Navy escorted merchant vessels, conducted anti-piracy patrols, and performed boardings and rescues. These efforts, though less glamorous than carrier strikes, are crucial for protecting India's trade routes, which carry the majority of the country's energy imports and exports.

Humanitarian missions also stood out. Following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on 28 March 2025 near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and significant loss of life, the Navy swiftly launched Operation Brahma. Ships including INS Satpura, INS Savitri, INS Karmuk, LCU-52, and INS Gharial delivered hundreds of tonnes of relief material, medical supplies, and emergency stores to affected areas. Coordinated with Indian Air Force airlifts and Army medical teams, the operation reinforced India's reputation as a rapid regional first responder.

The Navy's search-and-rescue capabilities were repeatedly tested, with helicopters and vessels conducting medical evacuations and firefighting aboard distressed merchant ships in locations ranging from the Gulf of Aden to waters off Kerala.

Beyond operations, the year emphasised international collaboration. TROPEX-25, a major theatre-level exercise, honed warfighting skills across the Indian Ocean. Multilateral and bilateral drills followed, including KONKAN-25, where INS Vikrant operated alongside the UK's HMS Prince of Wales carrier group, with Norway and Japan, and Samudra Shakti with Indonesia, focusing on anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance. Other highlights included the Quad's Malabar exercise off Guam, the French-led La Pérouse involving nine navies, Varuna with France, and the inaugural India-Africa multilateral AIKEYME. These engagements built interoperability and positioned India as a reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific.

A key achievement was the push towards indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. While INS Tamal marked the final foreign-built warship commissioned from Russia, 2025 saw a surge in domestically produced vessels. Notable inductions included the destroyer INS Surat (Visakhapatnam-class), the first three Nilgiri-class stealth frigates (INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri, INS Udaygiri), the last Kalvari-class submarine INS Vagsheer, shallow-water anti-submarine craft such as INS Arnala, INS Androth, and INS Mahe, the diving support vessel INS Nistar, and survey ships INS Nirdeshak and INS Ikshak.

These additions not only enhance combat capabilities but also bolster India's defence industry, creating jobs and fostering technological innovation with civilian applications. The Navy's multifaceted role, from deterring threats and saving lives to forging alliances and building capacity, directly supports India's economic security and regional influence. Looking ahead, events like the International Fleet Review and MILAN-26 in Visakhapatnam in February 2026 will showcase these strengths on a global stage, aligning with the MAHASAGAR vision of India as a collaborative maritime leader.