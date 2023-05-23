Indian Navy chief announces solo circumnavigation expedition for woman officer from INSV Tarini’s crew

Flagging in and congratulating the crew of INSV Tarini that sailed into the Naval Watermanship Training Cente, India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar hailed the event as a "historic occasion". The vessel sailed back into Goa, India's smallest state, after completing a 31,000 km trans-oceanic and inter-continental voyage from Goa to Cape Town, South Africa, to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and back to Goa, in a span of 188 days.

Referring to the meaning of the word 'Tarini', the Navy Chief said that it meant "she who frees" and that it is also the name of the Hindu Goddess Durga.

"Tarini has freed all those who sailed on board from inhibitions - from Can I? to I can!"

He added that Tarini was also freeing India from sea blindness to sea consciousness. He also mentioned that the Indian Navy is facilitating maritime consciousness in India and making citizens aware of the nation's rich maritime heritage. Marking the completion of a 31,000km& 188day sailing expedition from #goa #india to #CapeTown #SouthAfrica to #RiodeJaneiro #brazil & back to #goa.. #INSVTarini gradually sailing back to the @indiannavy Watermanship Training Centre, Goa



Kudos Lt Commanders Roopa& Dilna @WIONews pic.twitter.com/zdyUfCQjzu — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) May 23, 2023 × Appreciating the women naval officers on board INSV Tarini- Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa for enduring the elements and braving it all for 188 days, the Navy Chief declared that one of the two women officers would undertake a solo circumnavigation expedition.

Navy officers Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa were selected from a pool of 17 women officers of the Indian navy and had undergone multiple rounds of training and sailing expeditions within India, before attempting the 188-day voyage. According to the Indian navy, the duo had undertaken practice sorties from Kochi to Goa, round trips between Goa and Vizag, and from Indian shores to Mauritius and back.

During their 188-day expedition, the two women officers on board INSV Tarini were mentored by senior officers of the Indian Navy, who have had a significant experience in ocean sailing. Two sets of male officers of the Indian navy took part in the latest expedition. One batch of male officers sailed onboard Tarini from Goa to Rio De Janeiro and then disembarked, handing over to another set of officers for the return journey.

