Indian monuments lit up to express solidarity with 'corona warriors'

On World Heritage Day on Saturday, Indian monuments expressed solidarity by illuminating with oil lamps in the nation's fight against novel coronavirus.

There was special lighting of earthen lamps and candles in Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's tomb to express solidarity with the 'corona warriors', including sanitation workers, police, medical personnel, and civil administration.

Earlier, while announcing the gesture, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also said that they would organise online pledge taking ceremonies, where students would administer an oath to safeguard and respect the monuments.

A few days ago, India extended nationwide lockdown, which is imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has taken lives of over 500 people in the country and infected more than 15,000 others.

