Coronavirus cases in India jump to 15,712; more than 500 dead

India confirmed on Sunday 1,334 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the new COVID-19 figures, death toll in India stands at 507 and infections at 15,712, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As many as 2,230 people in the country have cured from the virus in India or migrated, according to the official figures.

The data revealed that Maharashtra continued to remain worst-hit coronavirus state with 3651 cases and 211 deaths. The capital city Delhi has the second-highest COVID-19 infections in the country, 1893. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have recorded 1,407, 1,376, and 1,372 coronavirus cases respectively.

With 70 deaths, Madhya Pradesh comes after Maharashtra in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Gujarat and Delhi have reported 53 and 42 deaths respectively.