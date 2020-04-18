COVID-19: Indian paracetamol to land at British supermarkets soon 

The packets of paracetamol that India sent to the UK will soon land in British markets.

New Delhi is sending medicines to several countries to deal with COVID-19 with approximately 55 countries getting hydroxychloroquine called a game-changer drug to deal with the ongoing crisis.

Confirming the development, a British high commission spokesman told WION, "We thank the Government of India for approving the export of 2.8m packets of paracetamol to the UK. The medicine will be distributed to leading UK supermarkets and retailers"

Adding, "Coronavirus is the largest threat we have all faced in decades, so it is imperative that we work together to continue global trade and keep supply chains open. We look forward to continuing to work with India and other countries to ensure we beat coronavirus."

Both countries are working under several multilateral forums to fight against COVID crisis. On 15 April, G20 Finance Ministers agreed on an economic action plan to reduce the global economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. The development of the action plan was led by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak together with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

India has facilitated in return of several British nationals stranded in India. Over 3,700 British nationals have arrived back in the UK so far on charter flights organised by the UK government. At the end of the third round of charter flights announced on Friday, UK helped over 9,000 people return to the UK.

British High Commission spokesperson said, "We are looking to arrange additional flights from locations in India where we know there are a large number of British nationals still stranded.’

Asked about the Indian model of containment of COVID, the spokesperson said, ‘Like India, the UK has also introduced restrictions on movement to slow the spread of coronavirus, so that fewer people are sick at any one time and our National Health Service remains able to cope. That’s why we are instructing people to stay home, to protect our health service and save lives.’

Over 15,000 people have died in the UK due to COVID and over a lakh, people have been infected due to the virus.

