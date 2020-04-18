No decision on domestic/international operations: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken to open domestic/ international operations.

Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government, tweeted Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep S Puri.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.



Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020 ×

The statement came after reports emerged that national carrier Air India has opened bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and also for international flights from June 1.

In a notification on its website, Air India said, " In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting booking on all domestic flights for travel till 03rd May 2020 and on all international flights for travel till 31st May 2020".

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from 04th May 2020 and for international flights for travel 01st June 2020 onwards are OPEN," Air India said.

Air India further said that the situation is being constantly reviewed and the customers shall be updated regularly.