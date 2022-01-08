Indian mangoes and pomegranates get market access in US

In a boost to the export of India's agri-products, the country's mangoes and pomegranates will now get market access in the United States.

On the other hand, the American Alfalfa hay and cherries will be sold in the Indian markets, the country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday (January 8).

The two countries have signed a framework agreement for implementing "2 Vs 2" Agri market access.

ALSO READ | For first time in India, J&K Police to get American assault rifles and pistols

"Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access. Indian mangoes & pomegranate get market access in USA. Department of Agriculture and farmer welfare (DAC&FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) sign Framework Agreement for implementing the "2 Vs 2" Agri market access issue," ministry's statement read.

As per a statement released by the Indian ministry of commerce, mango and pomegranate exports will start from January – February 2022 and pomegranate aril exports from April 2022.

Meanwhile, exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the US will begin in April 2022.

Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access



Indian mangoes & pomegranate get market access in USA



Read here: https://t.co/5DSGDJrFbx — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 8, 2022 ×

The statement added that in addition, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork based on the ministerial discussions.

It also requested the US side to share a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate for finalising the same.

These issues were discussed during the Trade Policy Forum meeting.

India has not exported mangoes to the US for the last two years.