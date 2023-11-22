Indian man strangulates son with mobile charger when he switched off TV during World Cup

In connection to the mania over the India-Australia clash in the World Cup cricket final on Sunday (Nov 19), there are bizarre stories that are coming to light. In yet another grim incident, a father strangulated his son in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when he turned off the television set while the high-voltage Sunday match was playing.

This incident came after another harrowing incident when a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in West Bengal's Bankura district. He took the drastic step as he was devastated by the loss of India in the ICC men's Cricket World Cup final.

The accused in the latest incident is identified as Ganesh Prasad and the incident took place at his Kanpur house.

Things got heated up when Prasad's son Deepak asked his father to stop watching the match and instead cook dinner. When his father ignored his request, the outraged son Deepak switched off the TV.

Upon this, an argument broke out between the father-son duo which further escalated into a physical fight. At the time of the gory incident, Ganesh was intoxicated with alcohol.

According to police, Ganesh got hold of the mobile charger and strangled his son. Once he realised that he had killed his son, he fled away from the spot. Subsequently, Kanpur police nabbed him on Monday (Nov 20).

Body found at relatives home

In the gut-wrenching act by the father over a trivial fight over cricket, a relative discovered the lifeless body of the killed son lying on the stairs.

As per the preliminary investigation, Police confirmed that the murder was due to the fight over cricket.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brij Narayan Singh, who is in charge of Chakeri police station, the shocking murder was carried out by a mobile charging cable.

Further investigation is ongoing as the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Revealing further details, the Kanpur Police said that the father-son duo would often get drunk and fight with each other. When son Deepak beat his mother last week, his mother left the house.