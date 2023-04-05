Indian man kills his 12th wife after being stopped from drinking: Reports

In what comes as a horrific incident, a man in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand beat his wife to death after she stooped him from drinking. The deceased woman is said to be the 12th wife of the culprit and the murder took place in the Tarapur village of Bokaro district.

Ram Chandra Turi, an alcoholic, married Savitri Devi almost two decades ago and the couple had four children together. On the day of the fateful accident, Turi's children had gone to a wedding function leaving the couple alone.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Turi returned home in a drunken state and immediately started gulping down alcoholic drinks again. When Devi attempted to stop him, he started beating her with a stick. Even after Devi fainted, Turi did not stop and continued beating her till she died.

When the children returned, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood and screamed for help. The neighbours, hearing the deathly shrieks of the children, quickly converged, and informed the police about the awful incident.

The police officers from Gawan police station reached the stop and nabbed the inebriated culprit - sending him to custody for interrogation and further legal course of action.

According to Tarapur ward member Vinay Saav, the incipient transpired on Monday and the entire community is in shock.

The villagers stated that Turi had been married to 11 women previously who all left him due to his alcoholic nature and excessive physical violence.

(With inputs from agencies)