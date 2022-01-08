Indian man claims to get over 145 educational certificates during Covid lockdown

A resident of India’s state of Kerala, Shafi Vikraman, has claimed to have obtained over 145 certificates of courses offered by various universities in 16 countries virtually during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Vikraman, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, told ANI, that he spent over 20 hours daily to earn these certificates during the lockdown.

"Lockdown was a situation where people were not able to move out, I utilised that time at maxim level," Vikraman said.

Vikraman, while talking about his experience, said that some courses he found were quite tough at the initial stage but when he started completing them one after another, he realised that he can go way further.

"To complete these courses, either you have to be academically brilliant or to be smart enough, everyone cannot do this," Vikraman explained.

"People have to pay for these courses as well, but I was lucky, that I did not pay any cost. If it would have not been free of cost, it was sure that I would have not completed these courses because we can't afford that many fees," Vikraman added.

(With inputs from agencies)