Indian highways to be ‘toll booth free’ in two years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (17 December) announced that the entire nation will be free of toll plazas in the next two years.

He said that India will move on to a Global Positioning System (GPS) technology-based toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme here today, he shared his perspective on the theme ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors,’ and explained that the toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account based on the movement of vehicles. While now all commercial vehicles are coming with vehicle tracking systems, the Government will come up with some plan to install GPS technology in old vehicles, he said.

Gadkari also said that all toll collections may reach Rs 34,000 crore by coming March. He stated, by using GPS technology for toll collection, the toll income in the next five years will be Rs 1,34,000 crore.

Gadkari said that industrial development is key to employment generation and poverty eradication in India, however at present, the industry is India is centralised in urban areas as such decentralisation of industry is imperative to boost growth rate as growing urbanisation is causing grave problems in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others.

