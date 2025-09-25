/Indian govt cancels Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's foreign funding license amid Ladakh protest

The Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO FCRA licence citing violations. The government blamed Wangchuk for violent Ladakh protests that killed 4 and injured 70. Despite hunger strike calls, clashes erupted, BJP HQ burnt, and curfew imposed
The Indian government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, an institute founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing multiple violations of the Act. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accused him of inciting violence in the Ladakh protest by delivering ‘provocative’ speeches. The institute was registered under the FCRA with a Registration Certificate to receive foreign contributions for cultural and educational programmes. The MHA said that a show cause notice was issued on August 20, 2025, followed by a reminder on September 10, asking Sonam's NGO to explain why its licence should not be cancelled. The institute reportedly responded on September 19.
On Wednesday (Sep 24), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed Wangchuk for the violence in the protest. The government said that the demands on which the hunger strike was called were an “integral” part of the discussion with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The MHA further claimed that the meetings of the high-powered committee (HPC) with Ladakh stakeholders 'yielded phenomenal results,' adding that ‘politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made.’ Coming down heavily at Wangchuk, the MHA said that Wangchuk continued with the hunger strike and accused him of misleading the people "through provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protests and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”
At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence. Meanwhile, the administration imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, immediately banning protests and gatherings in Leh. An official order said assembly of five or more people was banned, with no procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.