/Indian govt cancels Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's foreign funding license amid Ladakh protest

The Indian government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, an institute founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing multiple violations of the Act. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accused him of inciting violence in the Ladakh protest by delivering ‘provocative’ speeches. The institute was registered under the FCRA with a Registration Certificate to receive foreign contributions for cultural and educational programmes. The MHA said that a show cause notice was issued on August 20, 2025, followed by a reminder on September 10, asking Sonam's NGO to explain why its licence should not be cancelled. The institute reportedly responded on September 19.

On Wednesday (Sep 24), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed Wangchuk for the violence in the protest. The government said that the demands on which the hunger strike was called were an “integral” part of the discussion with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The MHA further claimed that the meetings of the high-powered committee (HPC) with Ladakh stakeholders 'yielded phenomenal results,' adding that ‘politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made.’ Coming down heavily at Wangchuk, the MHA said that Wangchuk continued with the hunger strike and accused him of misleading the people "through provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protests and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

Ladakh protest