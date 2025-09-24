/Ladakh protest kills 4, Sonam Wangchuk calls off hunger strike - What are the key demands of protesters?

At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence. Meanwhile, the administration imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, immediately banning protests and gatherings in Leh. An official order said assembly of five or more people was banned, with no procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.

How the L-G reacted?

Issuing his first response after the protest turned violent, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, “strongly condemned” the incident and expressed deep grief over the tragic deaths. Taking serious note of the stone-pelting and arson incidents, which created a law-and-order situation and resulted in damage to the democratic institutions and public infrastructure, he directed the administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict measures for the restoration of normalcy and the safety of the public. He said that violence in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Lt Governor also appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood, and to refrain from being misled by elements attempting to disrupt the social fabric and public order. He said, “Our strength lies in unity and dialogue, not in violence. I urge everyone to extend full cooperation to the administration in maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

Reiterating the Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Ladakh, Kavinder assured that all genuine demands of the citizens will be addressed in a just and timely manner.

What are the key demands of the protesters?

The key demands of the protesters include statehood for Ladakh, implementation of the Sixth Schedule, and more. Ladakh was made a separate Union Territory in August 2019, after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, many in Leh, including Wangchuk, had welcomed the move. But a political vacuum soon added to discontentment. People of the region accused the Centre of neglecting them and undermining their rights with only a focus on Jammu and Kashmir. There have been a couple of rounds of talks with the Centre, but they have not yielded any results because the BJP-led Centre has outrightly rejected the core demands. The members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are negotiating with the Centre and are scheduled to meet again on October 6. The major demands include:

Statehood for Ladakh

Inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution

Setting up a separate public service commission for Ladakh

Two parliamentary seats for Ladakh, as against the one it has for now