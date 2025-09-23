/CRPF’s first all-women high-altitude bike rally from Srinagar to Ladakh kicks off in Kashmir

For the first time, an all-women CRPF high-altitude bike expedition from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to the breathtaking Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh was flagged off today from Srinagar's iconic Ghanta Ghar. Comprising 32 fearless women bikers, the nine-day rally will cover approximately 1,400 km, concluding with their return to Srinagar on October 1.

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G.P. Singh, launched the all-women bike expedition from Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk. Spanning approximately 1,400 km, the journey will take the 32 women bikers to altitudes of up to 18,000 feet, where they will face sub-zero temperatures and demanding terrain, testing their resilience and determination.

''I congratulate all the female bikers who are taking this expedition today from Kashmir to Ladakh. They will go from Srinagar to Pangong lake and return. I wish them best of luck and I congratulate the people of Kashmir also for showing their support, '' said Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G.P. Singh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The female bikers were carrying the National Flag with the Force's message to the Nation-'Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak'. The idea for the expedition was conceived in 2015 and finally, after so many years and two expeditions before this, the Srinagar Ladakh expedition was flagged off.

''The idea was conceived in 2015, and it's getting fulfilled today. We have done two expeditions till now. In 2023, we went from Delhi to Jagaldarpur, and after that, we did Srinagar to Kanyakumari, a 10000 km expedition. Today is our third expedition, and it's going to be very challenging as the road is high altitude, and we are all ready to face many obstacles. There is always success after fear. Whatever the difficulties we will face it with full grit. The motive is to give a message to women across the country that nothing is impossible, '' Seema Nag, Assistant Commandant, CRPF.

The women bikers expressed immense pride in participating in this historic expedition, aiming to inspire women across the nation to join the forces and embrace such daring adventures.

''I am very proud to be a part of this expedition. The main motive for doing this is that if we can do this, the other girls from all over the country can do it as well. I would request all parents that they should give their girl children to explore life and let them do what they want. Our force has given us an opportunity to take on this expedition. Women can overcome any problem, '' Geeta Bishta, CRPF.

Several women soldiers from the CRPF highlighted that this expedition will motivate local Kashmiri girls to join the forces, showcasing the strength and courage of women in uniform.

''We are very proud of the fact that we are part of this expedition. Our motto is beti padhao and beti bachao. We are representing CRPF, and we want the girls from Jammu and Kashmir to join the forces. We are sure girls will get inspired by this expedition, '' said Kajal Ilahi, CRPF.

Hailed as trailblazers of the CRPF, these women bikers are undertaking one of the nation's most challenging adventures, embodying courage and determination.

''I am very proud, the Navratras have just started, and I am from Bengal and we have Durga Puja. This is the best time for us to take this journey. It's going to be difficult as the road is going to be steep, it's going to be tough, but we are sure that we will complete it. The women of the country should get inspired and join the CRPF so that they also get the same kind of opportunities, '' said Supriya Dali, CRPF.