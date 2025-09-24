/Indian government blames Sonam Wangchuk for violence in Ladakh protest: 'Provocative mentions of Arab Spring, Nepal GenZ protest'

The Indian government on Wednesday (Sep 24) issued a big statement on the Ladakh protest that turned violent, killing at least four people and injuring as many as 70. Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violence in the protest. The government said that the demands on which the hunger strike was called were an “integral” part of the discussion with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The MHA further claimed that the meetings of the high-powered committee (HPC) with Ladakh stakeholders ‘yielded phenomenal results,' adding that ‘politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made.’

Coming down heavily at Wangchuk, the MHA said, “The demands on which Sonam Wangchuk was on hunger strike are an integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike, he continued with the hunger strike and misled the people through provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protests and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

“Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation is brought under control by 4 PM. It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation. The Government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards. It is also requested that the people should not circulate the old and provocative videos in the media and on social media,” the MHA statement added.

Earlier, issuing his first response after the protest turned violent, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, “strongly condemned” the incident and expressed deep grief over the tragic deaths. Taking serious note of the stone-pelting and arson incidents, which created a law-and-order situation and resulted in damage to the democratic institutions and public infrastructure, he directed the administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict measures for the restoration of normalcy and the safety of the public. He said that violence in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Ladakh protest

At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence. Meanwhile, the administration imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, immediately banning protests and gatherings in Leh. An official order said assembly of five or more people was banned, with no procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.



