/Ladakh protests: What is Sixth Schedule of Constitution that protesters are demanding?

The recent protests in Ladakh, which turned violent on Wednesday (September 24), have been driven by demands for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and a call for statehood. At least four people lost their lives in the clashes, and the unrest intensified after the Leh Apex Body’s (LAB) youth wing organised a protest and a shutdown following the hospitalisation of two individuals on hunger strike.

The Centre has scheduled talks between Ladakh's representatives—including LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—for October 6. However, the Centre’s unilateral decision to set this date triggered more protests. At the core of the issue is Ladakh’s demand to be governed under the Sixth Schedule, which would offer the region greater autonomy and tribal protections. In 2019, Ladakh became a Union Territory after being separated from Jammu and Kashmir. For over seven decades, Ladakhis had been advocating for this move, claiming their needs were ignored by the former state government of Jammu and Kashmir.

What is the Sixth Schedule?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Sixth Schedule governs the administration of tribal areas in four northeastern states—Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram—by granting these regions substantial autonomy. It allows tribal communities to manage local affairs, providing them with a more significant role in governance and decision-making.

Protestors in Ladakh are calling for similar protections under the Sixth Schedule. This would mean the establishment of autonomous districts within the region, with local District Councils that would have the power to legislate and manage resources. The councils would consist of up to 30 members, with a portion elected by the local population, and the governor allowed to nominate some members. The Schedule also gives these councils jurisdiction over legal matters and allows the governor to dissolve councils upon the recommendation of a special commission.

Can the Sixth Schedule Be Amended?