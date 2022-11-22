Indian government discontinues Air Suvidha form filling for international arrivals

Passengers coming to India from foreign countries are no longer required to fill out the Air Suvidha forms as it has been cancelled, the Indian aviation ministry released a notification on Monday (November 21) amid a declining number of coronavirus cases.

The self-declaration form was supposed to be filled out on the Air Suvidha portal by international passengers. It was a contactless solution taken by India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health Family Welfare in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has also removed the requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule for international arrivals.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that the revised guidelines for international arrivals will be effective from Tuesday (November 22).

A notice issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday evening read: "In the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' dated 21.11.2022 in context of Covid-19 pandemic, which are annexed."

The statement added, "In view of the aforementioned MoHFW revised guidelines, the extant guidelines of MoHFW on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued."

But the ministry mentioned that the passengers must follow the general Covid guidelines, including ensuring social distancing, etc. It further said that thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers will be done by the health officials.

"The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol," the statement read.

