US Secy of Navy visits India's Southern Naval Command & INS Vikrant

An American delegation led by Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, US, visited Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command in the city of Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday and Monday. As part of the visit, the American Secretary of the Navy interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

They held discussions on the enhancement of bilateral cooperation and training exchanges on maritime issues. The visiting delegation also went on board India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and interacted with the ship's crew.

Del Toro and the accompanying delegation are on a five-day official visit to India. Prior to their visit to Southern Naval Command, they met Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and high-ranking Government officials in New Delhi.

India and USA have traditionally maintained close and friendly relations. The Defence relationship between the two countries has been one of mutual trust and confidence, which has transformed after the accord of major ‘Defence Partner Status’ to India in Jun 2016.

In addition, both countries have concluded certain foundational agreements, including the Defence Framework Agreement, signed in 2015, which lays a blueprint for collaboration between the defence establishments of both countries, the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016, which is a foundational agreement facilitating reciprocal logistics support between the Armed Forces of both countries.

The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed on 6th Sep 2018, facilitates information-sharing between the Armed Forces of both nations and more recently, the Basic Exchange Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which enables sharing of geo-spatial information between the Ministry of Defence and National Geospatial Agency (NGA), USA.

The Indian Navy closely cooperates with the US Navy on numerous issues, which include operational interactions such as the MALABAR, recently held from 9-15 November, off Yokosuka, Japan. This also includes RIMPAC 22 series of exercises, training exchanges, and exchange of White Shipping Information and Subject Matter Experts in various fields, all of which are coordinated through the medium of Executive Steering Group (ESG) meetings conducted annually.

In addition, warships from both Navies regularly make port calls at each other’s ports. Both Navies have also been cooperating towards exploring new avenues for collaboration with a shared aim of a ‘Free, Open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE