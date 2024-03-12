Indian government bans Jammu Kashmir National Front for five years under UAPA

The Indian government on Tuesday (Mar 12) announced a five-year ban on the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), which is chaired by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was mentioned that JKNF is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudiced to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on his official X account, "The Modi government today declared Jammu and Kashmir National Front as an Unlawful Association."

"The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation," he said.

Also read: Top poll official meets political parties in Kashmir amid demands of joint elections

Shah further wrote that the Indian government is committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure national security.

The official notification stated that the JKNF has repeatedly asked people in Kashmir not to vote. The group has been targeting the very basic legally recognised elements of Indian democracy.

The government also claimed that JKNF and its members display complete disregard for the country's constitutional authority and structure by their actions.

Watch: Will the CAA implementation polarise Indian voters? × "JKNF leaders and members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," the government said.

It added that the leaders and members of JKNF have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, and sustained stonepelting on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the government said.