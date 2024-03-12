Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sons of former chief ministers dominate 2nd list of Congress candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party released its second list of candidates for upcoming elections. A total of 43 candidates have been named in the second list of India's grand old party.
Congress second list: The sons of former chief ministers from the Congress party dominated the grand old party's second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The second list comprises 43 names, including Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi; Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot; and Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Congress releases the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat, Assam. Nakul Nath to contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Rahul Kaswa to contest from Rajasthan's Churu and Vaibhav Gehlot to contest from… pic.twitter.com/oms2aliTqF
