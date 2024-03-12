Top poll official meets with JK political parties amid demands of holding general, assembly elections together

The Election Commission today (Mar 12) held meetings and consultations with the political parties in the Kashmir Valley to discuss the preparedness for the parliamentary elections in the Union Territory. Leaders from political parties like the National Conference, People's Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party met with the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Most of the political parties demanded that the parliamentary and assembly elections in the valley be held simultaneously.

The National Conference leaders who met up with the CEC said that they demanded that both elections be held together as holding two elections in a year in the UT would lead to massive losses for the tourism industry.

''We met the Election Commission today in Srinagar and our demand was that both the elections, Parliamentary and Assembly elections should take place together. It's been ten years since the people of Jammu Kashmir have not gotten a chance to elect their governments. We also raised a point on how tourism is flourishing in the valley at the moment and how holding two elections in a year can affect tourism. The PM also keeps saying one nation, one election and why not start it with Jammu and Kashmir. We are hopeful that they will rationally listen to our demands, '' said Nasir Aslam Wani, National Conference Leader.

Meanwhile, The BJP leader's delegation that met up with the CEC stressed upon easement of voting for the people and especially for the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The BJP leaders also supported the idea of holding both elections together in the Union Territory.

''We were a delegation of four, and we spoke about the easement of voting for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And how to have a maximum voting percentage in the Valley. We also spoke about Kashmiri Pandit Votes, and how to simplify it for them as well. We want polling booths to be set up in Jammu and Delhi from where they can cast their votes. BJP believes elections are important and we want the assembly elections to be held soon, and if they decide to hold both the elections together, we are ready for it, '' said R S Pathania, BJP Leader.

Watch: India Elections 2024: PM Modi unveils infrastructure projects in Kashmir × The People's democratic party said that if the centre says the security situation in the valley has improved then nothing should stop them from holding both the elections together in the Valley.

''We raised all our points and concerns with the Election Commission. We raised the point that if the security situation in the valley is alright, what's stopping them from holding parliamentary and assembly elections together in the Valley? We are hopeful that they will decide to hold them together, '' said G N Hanjura, PDP Leader.