Indian PM Modi in J&K today, his first visit since abrogation of Article 370

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday (Mar 7) to unveil development projects and address a public meeting. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the valley since his government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019. According to a report by the news agency ANI, strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Modi's visit to the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally.

In Srinagar, Modi will unveil development projects worth over $772.9 million (Rs 6,400 crore). ANI reported that Srinagar has been declared as a "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters, according to provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.

The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of the drone rules.

The projects that PM will unveil will be in the sectors of agriculture and tourism. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across India.

He will announce 42 tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme.

Also watch | PM Modi unveils India's 1st underwater Metro route & other projects in Kolkata × "The innovative scheme, announced during Union Budget 2023-24, aims to provide end-to-end tourist experiences by catalysing the development of tourist destinations while also promoting sustainability and ushering competitiveness in the tourism sector. The 42 destinations have been identified in four categories (16 in Culture & Heritage Destination; 11 in spiritual destinations; 10 in Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar; and 5 in Vibrant Village)," the PMO statement said.

Modi will also launch the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’ to inspire the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India.

"The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least 5 non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than 3 crore (30 million) overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural Ambassadors," the PMO statement added.