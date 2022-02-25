Indian embassy in Ukraine issues advisory, asks citizens to follow these steps

As Russia closes in on capital Kyiv, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory to Indian nationals, especially students, stuck there, saying that arrangements are being made to evacuate them.

Asking them to remain “strong, safe and alert”, the embassy has urged students living closest to border checkpoints -- CHOP-ZAHONY, Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi -- to depart first in an organised manner.

“Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the Helpline Numbers set up at respective check­points for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established,” the advisory stated.

Students have been advised to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement.

The advisory has asked its citizens to carry essential items along with them, including passport, cash, and COVID-19 double vaccination certificate

"Carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses, and other essentials. COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available," the advisory states.

"Print out Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling," it added.

Meanwhile, government sources have said that evacuation flights are being organised for Indians stranded in Ukraine.

According to sources, they will be flown back from neighbouring countries and the cost will be borne by the Government of India

Air India has been roped in for the evacuation process. It will operate two flights to the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on Friday, while a third flight is planned for tomorrow (Saturday) from Budapest.