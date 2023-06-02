India’s EAM Jaishankar calls BRICS summit 'established feature of global landscape'

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar addressed the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town on Friday where he said that BRICS is no longer an alternative, but rather an established feature of the global landscape.

"The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly support UNSC reform," he wrote.

He added that BRICS is not only an expression of multipolarity but of the many and diverse ways of meeting international challenges.

BRICS' focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core. Creating resilient and reliable supply chains are central to ensuring that no one is left behind," he tweeted.



Welcomed the opportunity as a demonstration of a larger convergence on contemporary issues.



He further thanked the BRICS members for an open exchange of perspectives.

"Thank all BRICS members and Friends for an open and constructive exchange of perspectives," he said. Lavrov discusses international, regional problems with Jaishankar On Thursday, during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a meeting with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda and also had a discussion about the international as well as regional problems.

The two foreign ministers also appreciated the verve of collaboration in the most important sectors of special and privileged strategic partnerships between India and Russia.

"On June 1, during his visit to South Africa to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar. Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems, were discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on developing discussion in the SCO, BRICS, and G20.

"The Ministers commended the dynamics of cooperation in the most important areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the dialogue in the SCO, BRICS and the G20," the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry further added.

(With inputs from agencies)