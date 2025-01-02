A special court in the Indian city of Mumbai on Wednesday (Jan 1) sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of the seizure of over 200 kilogrammes of drugs valued at nearly $816,249 (Rs 7 crore).

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the case dates back to 2015, when the Indian Coast Guard apprehended the accused persons from a boat carrying the aforementioned massive quantity of drugs off the Gujarat coast.

Drug seized was heroin

There were 11 drums on the boat with 20 plastic pouches containing a wheatish brown colour powder. Upon testing, it was found the power was heroin.

The accused eight Pakistani nationals were also found in possession of three satellite phones and GPS navigation charts, among other electronic devices.

Jail term handed under NDPS Act

The PTI report said that the Special Judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, Shashikant Bangar, convicted the eight Pakistani nationals for offences committed under the anti-drug law.

Under the NDPS Act, the convicts were handed over a 20-year jail term. The court also imposed a fine of $2,332 on each of them.

Special Public Prosecutor Sumesh Punjwani had sought maximum punishment for the convicts, saying it could be a lesson for other drug traffickers.

The defence counsel, however, submitted that a lenient view be taken.

After hearing both sides, the court refused to show leniency and sentenced the accused persons to maximum punishment.

