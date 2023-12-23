Indian CFO makes unique exit, submits hand-written resignation letter on ruled notebook sheet to boss

The enduring charm of handwritten letters has found an unexpected twist as the resignation letter of Mitshi India's CFO, Rinku Patel, has captured the attention of netizens. This departure from the digital norm involves a handwritten note, reminiscent of school notebooks, submitted by the former CFO to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Dated November 15, the resignation letter, penned on ruled paper, cites "personal reasons" for Patel's immediate departure from the Chief Financial Officer position. Notably, this handwritten communication, typically rare in corporate circles, was officially sent to the stock exchange and subsequently surfaced on social media platforms.

Sethuraman NR shared an image of the handwritten resignation letter on X, playfully suggesting that the CFO appeared to have "borrowed a page from his kid's rough notebook." The post quickly went viral, accumulating over several views and numerous comments. this CFO seems to have borrowed a page from his kid's rough note book and have written resignation letter in that and uploaded in BSE. Listed companies in India 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QOr73CR7U8 — Sethuraman NR (@chandsethu) December 21, 2023 × Netizens react

Netizens expressed a range of reactions, with some appreciating the unique touch and quality of the handwriting, speculating that a child might have written the note. Another observation was made by a user who pointed out that the page hadn't even been torn from the notebook.

While acknowledging that the letter might not conform to traditional corporate norms, users recognised its legal validity and appreciated the departure from mundane, standardised communication. One user, V Sudarshan, remarked that although unconventional, the letter conveys substance and adds a bit of flavour into the usual corporate correspondence.

Mitshi India, a BSE-listed company, was founded in 1976 under the name Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd.