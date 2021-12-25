Indian capital registers 249 new Covid cases, witnesses biggest single-day spike since June 13

In the highest single-day spike since June 13, Indian capital, Delhi, has registered 249 new Covid cases on Saturday.

One death was also reported. The positivity rate has increased to 0.43 per cent, as per data provided by the health department of the city.

This comes as several countries have been witnessing a massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the emergence of new variant, Omicron.

Around 180 cases were recorded on Friday. The positivity rate had also increased to 0.29 per cent at that time, said figures shared by the officials.

The death toll of the coronavirus has reached 25,104 in Delhi.

It is the highest rise since June 13 when around 255 cases had come with a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent. On that day, 23 deaths were also recorded.

On Saturday, the number of cumulative cases was 14,43,062. In Delhi, more than 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus.

In December, six deaths have been reported till now.

A total of 57,295 tests, 52,444 RT-PCR tests and 4,851 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, as per the latest bulletin.

