/Indian Army successfully tests long-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The Indian Army on Monday (Dec 01) successfully carried out a combat missile launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Missile from a test range in the Bay of Bengal. A BrahMos unit of the Southern Command and elements of the Tri-Services Andaman & Nicobar Command executed the launch with precise coordination.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, stated that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, equipped with advanced guidance and control systems, demonstrated its ability in high-speed flight stability and end-point accuracy by hitting the marked targets with precision.

The mission achieved all the operational objectives under simulated battle conditions.

The test reaffirmed the operational readiness, capability of the Indian Army's BrahMos units in undertaking precision strike missions.

The successful launch marks a major milestone for the Army in its effort to advance its capability to hit long-range targets with precision strikes.

The BrahMos missile system is a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia under BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998. Named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, it was inducted into India’s armed forces in 2007.

BrahMos is known for its exceptional speed, precision and versatility, operating from land, sea, sub-sea and air platforms. With a strike range now extending beyond 500 km, it can engage high-value targets with accuracy while evading interception.