/India-Russia Summit 2025: Operation Sindoor highlights strength of strategic military partnership ahead of Putin's visit to India

The long-standing Indo-Russian defense partnership is set to gain new momentum with Russia President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4-5. One of the key discussions is expected to revolve around India's ambitious "Sudarshan Chakra," also known as the Indian ‘Iron Dome,’ as the countries deepen their "privileged strategic partnership."

The success of Operation Sindoor underscored the importance of this alliance, with Russian technology proving crucial to India's success on the battlefield. From advanced missile systems and air defense equipment to fighter jets and electronic warfare, Russian innovations have bolstered India's defense capabilities. The upcoming summit will highlight the significance of this cooperation, particularly regarding India's plans to secure additional S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, systems that have already demonstrated their effectiveness in countering aerial threats during Operation Sindoor.

Dr. VK Saraswat, a distinguished missile scientist and Member of NITI Aayog, reflected on the rich history of Indo-Russian defense collaboration, tracing its roots back to the 1970s. "India's use of SAM-2 missiles supplied by Russia, and the MiG series of aircraft—MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-25—laid the foundation of a strong defense relationship," Dr. Saraswat was quoted saying to NDTV in an interview. "Technologies like the T-90 tanks have also been integral to India's defense strategy over the years."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This historic partnership has evolved from a simple buyer-seller arrangement to a highly productive technology-sharing collaboration. In the past two to three decades, the relationship has shifted toward joint development, highlighted by the creation of the BrahMos missile, a symbol of Indo-Russian technological synergy. Dr. Saraswat emphasised the missile's unmatched precision, particularly during Operation Sindoor, where its supersonic capabilities allowed India to strike enemy targets with incredible accuracy.

The S-400 air defense system, another significant acquisition from Russia, played a vital role in neutralizing threats during the operation. Equipped with advanced radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities, the S-400 created a formidable defense shield, keeping hostile aircraft at bay and protecting India's airspace from potential attacks. In addition to missile and air defense systems, the Sukhoi fighter jets, manufactured in India under Russian licensing—were key players in India's offensive operations. Dr. Saraswat highlighted the crucial role Sukhois played in direct attacks, emphasising their contribution to India’s military strength.

But the Indo-Russian defense partnership goes far beyond just weaponry. Russia has been a pivotal player in India's civilian nuclear program, powering nuclear reactors that contribute to India's energy security. Space cooperation between the two countries has led to significant advancements in satellite technology, and joint work on submarine development has strengthened India’s naval capabilities. Dr. Saraswat emphasised the growing role of Indian industries in this collaboration, noting that private sector participation has further accelerated defense technology exchange. "Many Indian industries are now actively collaborating with Russian counterparts, particularly in critical defense technologies," he said.