Srinagar: One Indian Army soldier has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of North Kashmir in India. The encounter that started on Sunday in the Gujjarpatti area of Sopore in Baramulla district continues on the second day. Security forces had received an input about the presence of terrorists, after which a Joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Advertisment

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir records least rainfall in 50 years, Jhelum level lowest ever

According to the Indian Army, suspicious activity was observed by the troops, and the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on being challenged, resulting in a gunbattle. The troops retaliated, and during the gunfight, one Indian Army soldier was critically injured. The soldier later succumbed to the injuries. The Indian Army is yet to officially announce the death of the soldier.

Also Read | TikTok returns in US, thanks Trump for 'clarity' and assurance on delaying federal ban

Advertisment

The Indian Army had earlier said, “In the ensuing firefight during the day, one soldier suffered critical injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Operation is in progress.”

Also Read | Trump vows to end 'American decline', says 'will prevent World War 3 from happening'

Security forces believe that two to three terrorists are holed up at the encounter site in the Sopore area. A massive operation is being carried out by the forces. The operation had started on Sunday and was halted during the night. With the first light in the morning, the operation was resumed, and a brief gunfight was reported from the operation site.

Advertisment

Also Read | Trump’s presidency: Economic success or growing inequality?

Security forces have brought in reinforcements for deployment in the area.

The security forces maintained tight vigil during the night and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the morning, officials said.