Indian Army organises artificial limp camp near LoC

People living close to the Line of Control in India's North Kashmir region had to witness the most horrifying cross border shelling and ceasefire violations. Hundreds of people have been killed in the last one decade and many have been injured leaving many of them handicapped. A lot of people in these regions have lost their limbs during the shelling and ceasefire.

It was only after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in Feb 2021 that these people started living a normal life. To help people living in these regions, the Indian army has started a camp in remote areas of North Kashmir's Kupwara to help those people who require an artificial limb, wheelchair or a hearing aid.

''Indian Army in coordination with Spark Minda Foundation is organising a six-day artificial limb fitment camp in Kupwara. The camp is being conducted from 22nd to 27 Aug, with an aim to help those needy locals for whom getting an artificial limb, wheelchair & hearing aid is beyond their financial means.

Photo credits: Idrees Lone

There are some victims of the ceasefire violations as well who are being helped with proper medical care and also Artificial limbs, wheelchairs, hearing aids, auxiliary crutches and hand sticks will be given to the people during the camp. Till now, 82 patients have been given medical care and 300 more will be benefiting from this camp in the coming days, '' said Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi, Indian Army.

The locals living in these areas are extremely grateful for holding such camps for the people in these remotest villages. Many victims of the ceasefire violations are being helped in the camp.

''Bashir Ahmad lost his leg years ago in ceasefire Violation, He was helped by the Indian army with an artificial limb. There is another person called Yousuf Khan, who lost his hearing during shelling in the area. The Indian army has given him a hearing aid. Many such people who were victims of the ceasefire violations were provided medical help by the Indian army,'' said Habib Ullah,Machhil, Sarpanch

A huge number of people were seen coming to the camp. People from adjoining areas also reached the camp and expressed gratitude for organising the camp for the underprivileged at such a large scale.

