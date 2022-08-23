After three decades, cinema returns to Kashmir; first multiplex to open in September

After thirty long years, cinema is returning to Kashmir valley. The first multiplex is opening in Srinagar City to provide entertainment to the youth of Kashmir. Cinema halls in the valley were closed in the early 90s after terrorism found its roots in the region. Kashmir had around 15 cinema halls at the time but all of them were forced closed by terrorists decades ago.

The multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area will have three screens and a total seating capacity of approximately 520 people. The building is built as any multiplex but with a touch of Kashmir in it. The owners have incorporated Kashmiri traditional 'Khatamband' ceiling and paper mache designs. Reportedly, the multiplex will be thrown open for the public in September.

''The idea came from my parents and as a family, we decided it together. Our family sat together, and we thought that no one is talking about the entertainment option for the youth, we started slowly sifting through all the ideas and business prospects, and we decided that cinema is something that has a long relation with Kashmir and it's something we should be bringing to the valley. It took us about three to four years, from the planning stage to reaching here. The auditorium will have three screens with 520 seats." said Vikas Dhar, owner of the multiplex.

Kashmir had dozens of cinema halls till early 1990, but with the advent of terrorism, all cinema halls in the valley were shut down. The government during 1999-2000 tried to re-open a few cinema halls but subsequent terrorist attacks forced them to close the cinema halls.

The Dhar family owned one of the oldest cinema halls in the valley called 'Broadway'. It was also opened for a brief period and later shut forever. Security is one of the main concerns for these cinema halls. However, the owners of the multiplex stated that they have no apprehensions as they are doing this for the entertainment of the youth.

''This entire work has not been taken with the intention of business ideology; we haven't used our brains at all. It comes from the heart, so the heart does not have any apprehensions. I am sure 100 per cent. The relationship between the Indian film industry and Kashmir has a great history. The Indian film industry has given due credit to the valley and its people. And I think that relationship needs to be reconnected and it's a small step and very soon we will see more people coming here making films and lots of Kashmiris are making great films in the valley," added Vikas.

With the news spreading about the opening of the first multiplex in Srinagar city, the owners are getting calls from people across the valley asking about how to open a theatre/cinema in their areas.

''A lot of people are asking us about the process of starting cinemas across the valley again. I have received a lot of cooperation from the government as well.'' said Vikas.

