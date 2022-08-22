Will go on hunger strike if electoral demography of J&K is changed: Sajad Lone

People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Lone has said that he will go on a hunger strike outside the Indian parliament in New Delhi if there is an attempt by the government to change the electoral demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajad Lone didn’t attend the all-party meet called by the National Conference today at Farooq Abdullah’s Srinagar residence.

“The law (Representation of The Peoples Act-1951) is not a threat to us, but the intentions of the government are a threat to us. We neither accept the clarification issued by the Jammu & Kashmir government nor reject it. We will wait and watch and if there is an attempt to change the demography of J&K, we will go on hunger strike,” said Sajad Lone, People’s Conference.

“I don’t want to be a point scorer. If something concrete comes out of it, we will support it . They should also support our programme,” said Sajad Lone, Peoples Conference.

Five Political parties have arrived at Farooq Abdullah’s residence to attend the All-Party Meet including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Vikar Rasool (JKPCI president), Raman Bhalla (JKPCI), Manish Sahni (Shiv sena president JK) , Muzaffer shah (ANC) and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami.

