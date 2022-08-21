Want permanent peace with India through dialogue, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to students from Harvard University said his country wanted "permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option".

"Pakistan resolves to maintain peace in the region, and sustainable peace in the region is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolution," the Pakistan media quoted the prime minister as saying in a report.

Also Read: Chinese-built power plant shuts, electricity woes may test Sharif government

During the interaction with Harvard students, PM Sharif said India and Pakistan should "compete" in trade and economy, however, he maintained that Pakistan was not an aggressor and that its "nuclear assets" and its army were a "deterrence".

India and Pakistan relations hit a new low after the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 as the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on terror targets at Balakot just days after the Pulwama attack.

Watch: China seeking military bases in Pakistan

Soon after coming to power, Shaif had written a letter to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking "meaningful dialogue" while declaring that Pakistan wanted "regional peace and security".

Modi in a tweet said India desires peace and stability in the region free of terror. Sharif replied saying, "Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known."

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.