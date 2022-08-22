Farooq Abdullah says we will fight governments decision till end

People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairman Farooq Abdullah had convened an all-party meet at his Srinagar residence. The meeting was called after the Election Commission announced the inclusion of outsiders living in Jammu and Kashmir to have voting rights. For the first time ever, national political party Shiv Sena was present during the meet as well.

Around seven national and regional parties including National Conference, Congress, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), ANC and Shiv Sena leaders were present in the meeting. Farooq Abdullah said '' We had called for today’s meeting as the announcement was made by the Election Commision about inclusion of outsiders in the voting list. The identity of Kashmiris, Dogras, Sikhs etc is under attack and if this decision is taken it will make sure that outsiders control the assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, and We don’t accept this decision at all".

Farooq Abdullah said that India took two hundred years to get freedom from the British and in the same manner we will fight till the end. Whether we are alive or not the people will fight for their rights. He also said that by bringing in these laws, the people who are outsiders here and have come for work to Jammu and Kashmir are being made soft targets.

Mehbooba Mufti had called Farooq Abdullah after the announcement made by the Election Commision and asked him to convene an All-Party Meet. The same meeting will be held later in the Jammu region as well.

In the meeting it was also decided that a meeting will be called of all National Political Parties as well. These National parties would be apprised of the situation in the Union Territory as well as the issues prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir. ''We are calling leaders of National political parties to discuss the issues that are there in Jammu and Kashmir. We had called for a conference in 1983 and Advani Ji from BJP had attended that too. We had put forth our points and issues in front of them. We will not give up and we will fight. We are doing this for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' said Farooq Abdullah, NC.

Shiv Sena Leader who attended the meeting for the first time said that It is an issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not any political problem and if situation demands Shiv Sena will hold protests across India. '' This is an issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not any political problem, if the situation demands Shiv Sena will start protests all across the country against the centre's decision through which they want to snatch the rights of Jammu and Kashmir. The prepaid phones from across the country don't work here but people from outside will be given voting rights. '' said Shiv Sena leader Manish Sahni.

The PAGD also said they are thinking of going to court as well.