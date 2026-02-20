/Indian army hosts Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 in Gulmarg to empower Kashmiri youth

To promote sports among the youth of the Kashmir Valley, the Indian Army organised the Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, a flagship initiative held amidst the breathtaking, snow-clad landscapes of Gulmarg. Organised under the aegis of the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, the event celebrated sportsmanship, community engagement and youth empowerment in the Kashmir Valley.

The Games offered a dynamic platform for young athletes from across the region to showcase their talent and channel their energy into competitive and constructive pursuits. This year’s edition recorded unprecedented participation, with 660 competitors taking part in eight winter sporting disciplines. The participants included 166 girls and 494 boys, reflecting a steady rise in enthusiasm for winter sports and growing female participation in the region.

The competition featured a thrilling line-up of events, including high-adrenaline skiing races, snowboarding contests and elegant skating performances. Athletes competed against some of the region’s finest talents, drawing large crowds of local residents, tourists and winter sports enthusiasts who gathered to witness the action.

“We are truly delighted that the Indian Army is organising such events in Gulmarg. This initiative stands out even in comparison to the Khelo India Winter Games, as the Army is ensuring the highest standards of organisation and providing the very best facilities and support for the athletes,” said an athlete

A key highlight of the event was the visit of Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command. He interacted with participants, organisers and members of the local community, praising the seamless conduct of the Games and the high standards of sportsmanship displayed by the young athletes.

Beyond the competitive spirit, the Games underscored the Indian Army’s enduring bond with the people of the region. The initiative highlighted the Army’s role in nurturing young talent, promoting sports culture and contributing to the development of Gulmarg as a premier winter sports destination.

“This is a remarkable initiative by the Indian Army. We have been provided with top-quality gear, and the slopes meet international standards. We are truly grateful for this opportunity, especially as it allows us to witness and compete at a very high level. Events like these give us the platform and confidence to aspire to represent the country at international competitions, including the Olympics.”' said an Athlete.