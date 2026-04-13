/Indian Army Chief Joins To Pay Tribute to Kargil Hero Col Sonam Wangchuk

Soldiers, veterans and senior officers gathered in the Ashoka Hall at the Manekshaw Auditorium to remember Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the Kargil War hero and Maha Vir Chakra awardee, who died of a heart attack on 10 April at the age of 61.

The event, hosted by the Colonel of the Regiment of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts, echoed with the Ladakhi war cry “Ki Ki So So Lhargyalo”. Among those joining the chant was Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, underscoring the personal bonds that often outlast military service.

Col Wangchuk, popularly known as the “Lion of Ladakh”, earned India’s second-highest gallantry award for his actions in the 1999 Kargil conflict. As a major commanding troops of the Ladakh Scouts, he led a daring operation to capture the strategic Chorbat La feature in the early days of the war. Under heavy enemy fire, he held his column together, executed a counter-ambush and secured a vital height, helping turn the tide in that sector despite the loss of one of his men. His leadership and courage in extreme high-altitude conditions became the stuff of regimental legend.

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Speakers at the memorial highlighted not only his battlefield record but the man who remained deeply connected to his unit long after retirement. Maj Gen SS Patil recalled that General Dwivedi, even as a senior commander, made it a point to meet Col Wangchuk whenever he visited Ladakh. That continuity of affection, organisers said, reflected the true ethos of the Ladakh Scouts, where leadership is lived through human relationships rather than rank alone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow on social media, describing Col Wangchuk as “a highly decorated officer… renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty” and “a proud son of Ladakh”. The Indian Army’s official statement echoed this, calling him “a brave soldier, a committed leader and a son of Ladakh whose life embodied courage, service and unity”.

Born in 1964 in Leh, Col Wangchuk served with the Assam Regiment before joining the Ladakh Scouts. Even in retirement, he remained a figure of regimental pride and institutional memory.