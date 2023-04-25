Indian ambassador to UN highlights India's exclusion from global decision-making, calls for UNSC reforms

Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, has called for a "major course correction" in the functioning of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stating that "India, the world's largest democracy, along with entire continents of Africa and Latin America, are being kept out of global decision-making."

Speaking at a UNSC meeting organised by Russia on the topic of "Effective Multilateralism through the Defense of the Principles of the UN Charter," Kamboj emphasised the need to reform the UNSC and widen its representation to more developing countries for its effectiveness and credibility.

"Our starting premise has to be widening the representation of this core institution, the Security Council, to more developing countries for its effectiveness and credibility," said Kamboj. "If we continue to perpetuate the 1945 anachronistic mindset, we will continue to lose the faith our people have in the United Nations."

Kamboj questioned the effectiveness of practising "effective multilateralism" by defending a Charter that makes "five nations more equal than others and provides each of those five the power to ignore the collective will of the remaining 188 member states". China, Russia, UK, France, and the US are the five permanent members of the UNSC and can veto any issue.

"Can we practise 'multilateralism effectively' in the 21st century through a body that celebrates the principle 'to the victor belong the spoils' privileged more than three generations ago?" asked Kamboj. Last September, at the annual UNGA session, 70 world leaders called for the reforms of the UN.

India has been long calling for reforms of the UNSC, being the 5th largest economy and set to be the most populated country by mid-year. When it comes to the 5-veto holding permanent members, all countries—Russia, US, UK and France have supported India's bid to be permanent members barring one-China.



