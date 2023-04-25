PM Modi inaugurates India's first water metro in Kochi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi Water Metro's first phase on Tuesday. The water metro, which is India's first-of-its-kind public boat service integrated with a metro rail network, will be integrating Kochi's water transport system.

Before inaugurating the services, PM Modi said that Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the port city's infrastructure.

The water metro service will provide electrically propelled hybrid ferries which will connect the mainland to the islands in Kochi, benefitting more than a lakh residents.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Today, Kerala got its first Vande Bharat Train while Kochi got its water metro. Various connectivity and development projects were inaugurated as well."

"Kerala is a state of aware and educated people. Hard work and humility of people here are part of their identity," said the prime minister.

"Kochi Water Metro is a Made in India project, it's unique, I would like to congratulate Kochi Shipyard for making the ships. This project would create Inter Water Connectivity between the Jetty, Bus Terminals and Metro Network. It would also boost Backwater Tourism," he added.

Before the inauguration, the prime minister shared a video of the warm welcome he received in Kochi. PM Modi wrote, "People from all walks of life came to shower their blessings in Kochi. Here are some glimpses. Unparalleled affection in Kochi. Have a look."

What is the Kochi Water Metro project?

The Kochi Water Metro project has been implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRL) along with the assistance of Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau, a German funding agency.

The project includes boats which are air-conditioned, battery-powered, hybrid and disabled-friendly among other features. The water metro will travel through water bodies, similar to any other traditional boat or ferry service, but will have modern facilities, enhanced security and safety measures.

How is the metro rail linked to the water metro?

Kochi Water Metro has been imagined as Kochi metro rail's feeder service. The metro rail has been operational since 2017. The officials have designed the boats as Kochi Metro's coaches, meanwhile, the passenger entry and exit gates, boat terminals, safety measures and ticket counters have features similar to that of the metro rail service.

Electronic display boards have been installed in all jetties which inform about the boat service. Announcements will be made in Malayalam, Hindi and English when the services are operating in full swing.

First phase of water metro's commercial operation

The water metro boat services' commercial operation will start on April 26. The initial operation will be carried out on two routes which are Vyttila to Kakkanad and High Court to Vypin stretches. Eight boats will cover the two routes, each coming at the port at an interval of 15 minutes from 7 am to 8 pm.

