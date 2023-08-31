Indian Air Force to carry out mega military drill near borders with China and Pakistan

Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi, the Indian Air Force has announced to hold a major training exercise codenamed 'Trishul.' Interestingly, the drills will be carried out in the northern sector along with the borders of China and Pakistan.

According to ANI, the exercise will be a grand event that will witness the participation of major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKIs.

Heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache will also take part in the military drills. Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised, ANI reported.

When will the drills take place?

As per the report, the exercise will take place from September 4 to 14, overlapping with the G20 summit slated to be held from Sept. 9-10.

The training drills will be held in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Tarang Shakti

The latest announcement comes as the IAF plans to carry out a multi-lateral exercise called Tarang Shakti in October-November.

This will also see the participation of fighter jets, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft.

Watch: Indian Air Force deploys fighter jets along Line of Actual Control (LAC)

A total of six air forces will participate in the event, while several others will take part as observers. The air forces of the US, the UK, France and Australia are among those likely to take part in the exercise.

Recent major exercises by the IAF

The Indian Air Force earlier took part in the INIOCHOS exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force at the Andravida air base in Greece.

In April, it conducted a joint military drill with the US under the Cope India 2023 banner. The drills were held across three bases in the country – Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra.

The bilateral exercise involved four US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, two C-130J special operations aircraft, and a C-17 heavy-lifter. The IAF aircraft included Su-30s, Rafales, Jaguars, Tejas light combat aircraft, C-17s and C-130Js.