India wraps up ‘Operation Kaveri’ after bringing 3,862 citizens back home from Sudan

Nearly a fortnight after launching ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back stranded citizens from the conflict-ridden country of Sudan, the Indian government on Friday wrapped up the evacuation programme.

The Indian Air Force C130 flight brought the final batch of 47 passengers home which culminated the highly laborious and dangerous operation. In total, 3,862 people were moved out of Sudan, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Twitter.

"An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India. With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri," said Jaishankar.

The EAM also appreciated the countries that helped New Delhi evacuate its citizens safely.

"From Jeddah, airforce and commercial flights have brought people home. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. Also appreciate the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, UAE, UK, USA and UN," he added.

The Indian Air Force chauffeured 17 flights from Sudan while five Indian Navy ships were also involved in the evacuation process.

Jaishankar lauded Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who was present in Saudi Arabia to oversee the rescue efforts. Muraleedharan's presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance, he said.

"Recognize the contribution of my colleague, @MOS_MEA whose presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance." An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India.



With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri.



"Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in #OperationKaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by #TeamIndia stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable."

ALSO READ | Operation Kaveri: India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan Operation Kaveri The evacuation programme ‘Operation Kaveri’ was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, named after one of the major rivers from South India, on April 24.

To facilitate the passengers smoothly, New Delhi set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, while the Indian embassy in Khartoum remained in close contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

WATCH | Sudan: Another refugee crisis looms × What is happening in Sudan? The violent civil war between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary forces that started last month has led to the death of more than 500 while over 4,000 have been injured.

The two warring factions were allies once as they seized power together in 2021. However, the proposed integration of RSF into the army did not sit well with the former. This led to a power struggle and has since metamorphosed into a full-blown civil war. Khartoum has witnessed the fiercest battles with the fighting spreading across the country as well.

Earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) and World Food Programme (WFP) said more than 113,000 people had fled the country already. The agency said it was preparing for an outflow of 860,000 people from Sudan into neighbouring countries.

