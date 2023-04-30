Operation Kaveri: India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan
The people were brought back to the country under 'Operation Kaveri', a day after 365 people landed in Bengaluru from the African country
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday informed that authorities had evacuated 229 more stranded Indians from Sudan. They were brought back to the country under 'Operation Kaveri', a day after 365 people landed in Bengaluru from the African country.
”#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
#OperationKaveri— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023
One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/5OGEh7WM7D
Of the 229 evacuees, 125 hailed from the southern state of Karnataka, according to a statement issued by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan. “From the latest group of evacuees, 29 were quarantined,” he said.
Jaishankar once again took to Twitter later in the day to inform that another batch of 40 Indian onboard a C-130J Indian Air Force flight had landed in the capital city of New Delhi.
"#OperationKaveri developments. A C-130J Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2300 people have reached India."
#OperationKaveri developments.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023
A C-130J Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2300 people have reached India. pic.twitter.com/kDcx13a40i
Operation Kaveri
The evacuation programme 'Operation Kaveri' was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, named after one of the major rivers from South India, to evacuate Indians stuck in Sudan. Operation Kaveri aims to bring back Indian citizens who are stuck in conflict-ridden Sudan.
New Delhi has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, while the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
What is happening in Sudan?
The violent civil war between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary forces has led to the death of more than 500 while over 4,000 have been injured,
Earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) and World Food Programme (WFP) said that between 10,000 to 20,000 people had fled to the neighbouring country of Chad to seek refuge as the violence escalated.
The fighting broke out earlier this month. The two warring factions were allies once as they seized power together in 2021. However, the proposed integration of RSF into the army did not sit well with the former. This led to a power struggle and has since metamorphosed into a full-blown civil war. Khartoum has witnessed the fiercest battles with the fighting spreading across the country as well.
