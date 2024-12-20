Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

A woman from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district was horrified to receive a parcel containing a decomposing dead body and a letter demanding ₹1.3 crore (USD 0.15 million)

As per media reports, the woman, identified as Naga Tulsi had been constructing a house on land sanctioned by the government and had sought financial help from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi.

The organisation had initially sent her tiles for the construction. Later, Tulsi requested additional support for electrical appliances. In response, she received a WhatsApp message confirming that items such as lights, fans, and switches would be sent.

However, on Thursday (December 19) night, Tulsi was handed a package by a delivery person who claimed it contained the promised appliances. To her shock, upon opening the parcel, she discovered the decaying body of an unidentified man along with a letter threatening severe consequences if ₹1.3 crore (USD 0.15 million) was not paid. It remains unclear whether the letter was directed at Tulsi or someone in her family.

The police were immediately informed, and officers, including West Godavari Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi, visited the scene. The body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary results indicate that the man had been dead for four to five days. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, determine the cause of death, and uncover how the body ended up in the package. As part of the probe, representatives from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi have also been called in for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies)